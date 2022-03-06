Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut Agree Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.45.

NYSE:ADC opened at $65.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.45. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $61.62 and a 52-week high of $75.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.62.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Agree Realty by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Agree Realty by 4.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in Agree Realty by 0.4% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 48,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Agree Realty by 0.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

