Aidos Kuneen (ADK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.73 Million

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Over the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aidos Kuneen has a market capitalization of $6.73 million and $266,936.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000702 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,363.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,548.49 or 0.06643018 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.73 or 0.00262555 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $281.61 or 0.00734046 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00014021 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00068894 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007387 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.51 or 0.00413177 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.76 or 0.00202687 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

ADK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aidos Kuneen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aidos Kuneen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

