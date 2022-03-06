Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €178.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) has been given a €178.00 ($200.00) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 83.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($168.54) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €142.00 ($159.55) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Barclays set a €140.00 ($157.30) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($156.18) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($157.30) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €141.62 ($159.12).

AIR opened at €97.10 ($109.10) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €114.34 and a 200-day moving average price of €112.60. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($76.72) and a one year high of €99.97 ($112.33).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

