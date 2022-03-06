Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AKRO. boosted their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ AKRO traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $15.26. 136,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,114. The company has a market capitalization of $534.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.60. Akero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $34.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.38.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.12). Equities analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $175,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $213,691.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $833,419. 7.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 409.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

