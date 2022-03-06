Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $10,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 3,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

ALX stock opened at $251.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 14.00 and a current ratio of 14.00. Alexander’s, Inc. has a one year low of $246.15 and a one year high of $308.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $260.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

