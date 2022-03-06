Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,300 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the January 31st total of 187,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 312,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Alfi during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alfi by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alfi during the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Alfi during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alfi during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALF opened at $1.91 on Friday. Alfi has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.40.

Alfi, Inc provides interactive intelligent artificial intelligence and machine learning software solutions. Alfi, Inc was formerly known as Lectrefy, Inc and changed its name to Alfi, Inc in January 2020. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

