Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Position Decreased by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 32.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.69.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $464.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $527.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $616.45. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $432.09 and a 1 year high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.10. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

