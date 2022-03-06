Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alleghany by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Alleghany in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Alleghany in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in Alleghany in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany stock opened at $654.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.66. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $605.14 and a 1 year high of $737.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $671.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $664.77.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $18.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.77 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.77 EPS.

In related news, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total transaction of $181,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

