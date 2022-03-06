Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $492.76 Million

Analysts expect that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) will post sales of $492.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $488.65 million to $495.60 million. Allegiant Travel reported sales of $279.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 76.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.40.

Allegiant Travel stock traded down $5.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.85. The company had a trading volume of 267,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,376. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $154.45 and a 1-year high of $271.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.58.

In other news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $1,882,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $116,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,401 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,213 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,347,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $439,003,000 after purchasing an additional 51,677 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at $1,197,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

