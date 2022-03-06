Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 119.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,782 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $18,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 222,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 62,868 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,799,000 after acquiring an additional 514,235 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 158.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the period. 47.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $2,544,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $173,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,050 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

ALGM opened at $25.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.96 and a beta of 1.64. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $38.28.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.75 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

