Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $31.56

Shares of Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.56 ($0.42) and traded as low as GBX 20.50 ($0.28). Allergy Therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 21.75 ($0.29), with a volume of 217,854 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 26.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 31.58. The company has a market cap of £140.07 million and a PE ratio of 54.38.

Allergy Therapeutics plc engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. The company sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies, particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees, as well as diagnostics.

