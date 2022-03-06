ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 154.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,592 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.14% of ALLETE worth $4,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ALLETE by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,423,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,699,000 after acquiring an additional 131,423 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in ALLETE by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 401,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,094,000 after acquiring an additional 93,157 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ALLETE by 286.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 88,801 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in ALLETE by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after acquiring an additional 68,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ALLETE by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 639,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,073,000 after acquiring an additional 36,830 shares during the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Shares of ALE stock opened at $64.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.56. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.84 and a 1-year high of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.43.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.65 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is 80.50%.

ALE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

About ALLETE (Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.