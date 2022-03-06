Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.670-$2.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ:LNT traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.59. 1,038,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,271. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Alliant Energy has a fifty-two week low of $47.26 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.43.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.4275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.27%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LNT shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 120,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 46,047 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alliant Energy (Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

