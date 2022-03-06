AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Short Interest Update

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a growth of 67.1% from the January 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.07. The company had a trading volume of 80,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,990. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.55. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $32.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. This is a positive change from AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

In other news, CEO George R. Aylward bought 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $75,005.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders bought 3,050 shares of company stock valued at $90,469 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NIE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $61,000.

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

