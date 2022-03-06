Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. boosted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

MDRX stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $21.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.80.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.47. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $391.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $208,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 56,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 280,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.