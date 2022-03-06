Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.84% of Alpine Income Property Trust worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PINE opened at $19.12 on Friday. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $21.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $223.15 million, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 136.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

