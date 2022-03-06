Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amalgamated Financial Corp. is the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank is a full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company. It provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers products and services to both commercial and retail customers. Amalgamated Financial Corp., formerly known as Amalgamated Bank, is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AMAL. Barclays raised their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of AMAL opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.80. Amalgamated Financial has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $19.99.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 123,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amalgamated Financial (AMAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.