Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Hemington Wealth Management

Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 632 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.0% of Hemington Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 36 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,196.56.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 679 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $2,139,474.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,431 shares of company stock valued at $10,753,938 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN traded down $45.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,912.82. 3,046,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,688,648. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,115.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,310.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,707.04 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $137.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $14.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 51.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.