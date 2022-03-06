Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Hemington Wealth Management

Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 632 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.0% of Hemington Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 36 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,196.56.
Shares of AMZN traded down $45.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,912.82. 3,046,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,688,648. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,115.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,310.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,707.04 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $137.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $14.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 51.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
