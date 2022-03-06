Ameren Co. (AEE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 on March 31st

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Ameren has increased its dividend by 6.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Ameren has a dividend payout ratio of 54.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ameren to earn $4.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.8%.

Shares of AEE opened at $89.52 on Friday. Ameren has a 1-year low of $71.31 and a 1-year high of $90.77. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.81.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $2,330,067.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,171 shares of company stock worth $8,490,103. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $6,100,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Ameren by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,810,000 after buying an additional 23,713 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Ameren by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 438,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,074,000 after buying an additional 9,419 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $605,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Ameren by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 857,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,283,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AEE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.57.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

