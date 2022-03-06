American Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:ABML) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of American Battery Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:ABML – Get Rating) traded down 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $0.99. 1,108,068 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 2,829,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18.

American Battery Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ABML)

American Battery Technology Co is a startup company in the lithium-ion battery industry. It engages in the exploration of new primary resources of battery metals, in the development and commercialization of new technologies for the extraction of these battery metals from primary resources, and in the commercialization of an internally developed integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries for the recovery of battery metals.

