American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.57.

AEO stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.39. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,627,799.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $848,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 256.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 197.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period.

About American Eagle Outfitters (Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.