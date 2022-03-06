American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Bank of America

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.57.

AEO opened at $18.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.39. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.47%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,627,799.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $848,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Robotti Robert lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 106,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

