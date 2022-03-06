American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.870-$5.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $96.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $77.25 and a 12 month high of $96.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 62.65%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.78.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $188,811.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $486,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,413 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,630. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 20.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,379,000 after buying an additional 1,061,831 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,544,000 after purchasing an additional 19,562 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

