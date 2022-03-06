American International Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 70,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 27,673 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Evergy by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,186,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,792,000 after acquiring an additional 169,523 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Evergy by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in Evergy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 86,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 812,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,122,000 after acquiring an additional 195,166 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $63.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.48. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.38 and a 1-year high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.25. Evergy had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 8.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.79%.

In related news, Director C John Wilder purchased 6,903 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.69 per share, with a total value of $460,361.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 40,549 shares of company stock worth $2,726,040 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

