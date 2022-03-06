American International Group Inc. Decreases Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $4,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 4.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $120.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.22. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.27 and a 12-month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.10%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBOE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.83.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

