American International Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,985,000 after buying an additional 565,430 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,486,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,588,000 after purchasing an additional 162,001 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,279,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,649,000 after purchasing an additional 304,439 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,236,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,931,000 after purchasing an additional 27,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,589,000 after purchasing an additional 78,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $65.04 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $202.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 2.11.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.49% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $113,699.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $279,839.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,654 shares of company stock valued at $522,401 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

