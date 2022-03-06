American International Group Inc. Has $4.88 Million Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $4,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 8.0% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 75.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 59,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,307,000 after acquiring an additional 25,538 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $582.54 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $547.22 and a 1 year high of $832.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $633.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $717.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 145.28%. The company had revenue of $732.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

