American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Short Interest Up 37.6% in February

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 939,400 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the January 31st total of 682,800 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on AWR shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American States Water from $96.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of American States Water stock traded up $3.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.12. 215,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,898. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.98. American States Water has a 12-month low of $70.07 and a 12-month high of $103.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. American States Water had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.26%.

In other American States Water news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $58,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in American States Water by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in American States Water during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American States Water by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,545,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $677,017,000 after acquiring an additional 340,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in American States Water by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

