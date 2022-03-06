American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the January 31st total of 5,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVCT opened at $0.80 on Friday. American Virtual Cloud Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 2,496.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 526,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 505,813 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Virtual Cloud Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,278,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 1,159.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 398,016 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Virtual Cloud Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $722,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 18.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc is an IT solutions provider that delivers actionable outcomes for organizations by using IT and technology solutions to drive business outcomes and innovation. It products include network communications, data storage, desktops and servers. The firm offers licensing, licensing management and software solutions and services that help customers optimize their software investments.

