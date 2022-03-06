Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. reduced its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total value of $4,881,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total value of $415,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,387 shares of company stock worth $18,661,233. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMP traded down $8.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $281.49. The company had a trading volume of 660,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,810. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.90 and a twelve month high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $306.86 and its 200-day moving average is $293.31. The company has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.52.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.59%.

AMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.85.

About Ameriprise Financial (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.