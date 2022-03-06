Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.74 Billion

Analysts expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.74 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.75 billion. Amphenol reported sales of $2.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year sales of $11.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.55 billion to $11.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.67 billion to $12.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amphenol.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.78.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,124,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,752. The company has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.10. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $58.58 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 217,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $17,940,777.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APH. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amphenol (Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amphenol (APH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.