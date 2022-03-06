Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. is engaged in the manufacture of several items of capital equipment, one of which is patented, used by customers in the manufacture of semiconductors. Co. has recently obtained a U.S. patent on technology on which it expects to base a proposed new photo chemical vapor deposition (CVD) product for use in semiconductor manufacturing facilities. The Company has engaged the University of California, Santa Cruz, to conduct a study to determine the feasibility of such a product. “

Separately, Cowen reduced their price objective on Amtech Systems from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

ASYS stock opened at $10.02 on Thursday. Amtech Systems has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $15.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.58 million, a P/E ratio of 77.08 and a beta of 1.45.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Amtech Systems had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amtech Systems will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Averick acquired 5,000 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amtech Systems by 45.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Amtech Systems by 249.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems in the second quarter worth about $102,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Amtech Systems by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer of capital equipment. It focuses on thermal processing, wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes.

