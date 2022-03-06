Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amyris INC is an integrated renewable products company applying industrial synthetic biology to genetically modify microorganisms to serve as living factories. Amyris designs these microorganisms to produce defined molecules for use as renewable chemicals and transportation fuels. The Company is engaged in the development of farmesene- a molecule, which serves as the base chemical building block for a wide range of renewable products to replace existing products that are derived from petroleum, plant or animal sources and that may be of lower quality or higher price. Amyris INC is headquartered in Emeryville, CA. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Amyris to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amyris has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $4.60 on Thursday. Amyris has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average is $8.81.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amyris will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James F. Mccann bought 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $99,354.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amyris by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,333,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,769,000 after purchasing an additional 83,539 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amyris by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,361,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,422 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 2nd quarter worth $399,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Amyris by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 354,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. 39.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

