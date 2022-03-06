Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $22,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADI opened at $156.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.08 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.39 and a 1 year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.60%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $771,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.60.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

