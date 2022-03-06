Analysts Anticipate 3M (NYSE:MMM) Will Announce Earnings of $2.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) will report $2.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for 3M’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.55 and the lowest is $2.25. 3M posted earnings per share of $2.77 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that 3M will report full year earnings of $10.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $10.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.91 to $11.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover 3M.

Get 3M alerts:

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth about $26,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in 3M by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,235,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,096. 3M has a 12 month low of $139.74 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.89. The company has a market cap of $83.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.89%.

About 3M (Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3M (MMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.