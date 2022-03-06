Analysts Anticipate F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Will Post Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.23. F5 Networks reported earnings of $2.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full year earnings of $10.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.25 to $10.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.01 to $13.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FFIV. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on F5 Networks from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $201.78. The stock had a trading volume of 476,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,938. F5 Networks has a twelve month low of $174.34 and a twelve month high of $249.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total transaction of $294,666.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total value of $41,361.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,902 shares of company stock worth $2,128,053 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 4.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 41.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in F5 Networks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,871 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in F5 Networks by 64.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

