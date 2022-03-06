Analysts Anticipate Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) will report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Itron’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.16. Itron posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 82.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.56. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Itron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $108,733.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $41,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,633 shares of company stock worth $738,031 in the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 14.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Itron by 3.3% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Itron by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Itron by 3.4% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Itron by 1.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Itron stock traded down $4.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.31. The stock had a trading volume of 702,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,129. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Itron has a 12 month low of $45.12 and a 12 month high of $117.73.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

