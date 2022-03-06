Analysts Anticipate OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) to Post -$0.22 EPS

Brokerages expect OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) to report ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). OrthoPediatrics reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OrthoPediatrics.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.67.

In other news, SVP Joseph W. Hauser sold 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $148,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.42 per share, for a total transaction of $60,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,204 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,701. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIDS. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KIDS traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.90. 155,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,155. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.63. OrthoPediatrics has a fifty-two week low of $43.09 and a fifty-two week high of $73.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -64.17 and a beta of 0.81.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile (Get Rating)

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OrthoPediatrics (KIDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.