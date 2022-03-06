Analysts Anticipate Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Will Post Earnings of $4.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $4.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.81. Signature Bank posted earnings of $3.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full year earnings of $19.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.15 to $22.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $25.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.99 to $28.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBNY. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Signature Bank by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Signature Bank by 63.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 10.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY traded down $23.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $304.83. The company had a trading volume of 980,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,192. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $333.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.64. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $206.00 and a 1-year high of $374.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 14.90%.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

