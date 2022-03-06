Analysts Anticipate Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Brokerages expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. Taylor Morrison Home reported sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year sales of $8.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $9.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.23 billion to $9.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Shares of TMHC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.33. 1,472,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,577. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $35.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.32.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 39,302 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $1,376,749.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $108,294.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,220 shares of company stock worth $5,791,099 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 72,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

