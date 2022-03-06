Analysts Anticipate The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kroger’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.28. Kroger also reported earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Kroger will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kroger.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.61.

Kroger stock opened at $58.94 on Thursday. Kroger has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $58.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Kroger declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

In other Kroger news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,420,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $1,049,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $721,000. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 18,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 11,172 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

