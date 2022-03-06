Analysts Anticipate Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $422.64 Million

Equities research analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) to post sales of $422.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $415.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $431.71 million. Vornado Realty Trust posted sales of $379.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vornado Realty Trust.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

NYSE VNO traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.86. 2,027,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584,762. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $50.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of -70.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -341.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 32,822 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 111,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 332.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 402,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,805,000 after purchasing an additional 309,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.