Analysts Expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.54. Enterprise Products Partners reported earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enterprise Products Partners.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

NYSE EPD opened at $25.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.79. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $25.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 88.57%.

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,600. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Inc raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 65,204,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,573,376,000 after buying an additional 224,964 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,935,602 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $525,626,000 after purchasing an additional 549,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,196,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $458,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,326 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,543,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $379,634,000 after purchasing an additional 64,567 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 13,931,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $305,931,000 after purchasing an additional 38,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.