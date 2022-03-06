Analysts Expect Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) to Post $0.21 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.26. Molson Coors Beverage posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2,000%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full-year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Molson Coors Beverage.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TAP. TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.70.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $50.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of -24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.27. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently -66.02%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

