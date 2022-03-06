Analysts Expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Reynolds Consumer Products reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.67. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 9.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on REYN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

REYN stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.48. 348,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,544. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.37 and its 200-day moving average is $29.29. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $32.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,516,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,014,000 after acquiring an additional 327,878 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 19,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

