Analysts Expect Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Will Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sanmina’s earnings. Sanmina posted earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanmina will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.37 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sanmina.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Sanmina had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti initiated coverage on Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanmina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $353,515.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $154,121.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 140.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sanmina stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,603. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Sanmina has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.25.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

