Analysts Expect Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.04 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($1.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.92) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.19). Scholar Rock reported earnings per share of ($0.79) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full-year earnings of ($3.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.81) to ($3.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($4.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.12) to ($3.50). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Scholar Rock.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

SRRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRRK. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Scholar Rock by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,276,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,150,000 after purchasing an additional 708,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Scholar Rock by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,739,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,270,000 after purchasing an additional 510,413 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Scholar Rock by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,820,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,299,000 after purchasing an additional 433,188 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Scholar Rock by 312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,180,000 after purchasing an additional 266,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Scholar Rock by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,273,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,626,000 after purchasing an additional 262,130 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRRK traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.28. 107,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. Scholar Rock has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The company has a market cap of $536.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.45.

About Scholar Rock (Get Rating)

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scholar Rock (SRRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.