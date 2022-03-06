Analysts Offer Predictions for Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst D. Carden anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ANF. Zacks Investment Research raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $28.07 and a 12 month high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,908 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 20.9% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.