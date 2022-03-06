Analysts Offer Predictions for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.85) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AXSM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

Shares of AXSM opened at $29.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $74.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $37,367,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 113.9% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 752,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,817,000 after purchasing an additional 400,924 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $10,664,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $11,441,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $9,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.45% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.