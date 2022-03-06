Analysts Set Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Price Target at $87.00

Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of CERN opened at $93.47 on Thursday. Cerner has a one year low of $68.22 and a one year high of $93.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.01. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cerner will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cerner by 601.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cerner in the third quarter worth about $41,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.